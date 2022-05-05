By Ian McConnell

HOWGATE shopping centre in Falkirk has been put up for auction with a guide price of £500,000.

The 185,000 sq ft centre comprises 56 units and is among the lots at an Acuitus auction which will be livestreamed on May 18, with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

The centre currently has annual gross rental income of slightly more than £1 million from occupiers including JD Sports, River Island, New Look and Wilko.

Mhairi Archibald, of Acuitus, said: “The Howgate Centre is a good example of the type of shopping centre which is attracting entrepreneurial investors who look to take advantage of these assets’ large city-centre footprints and opportunities to drive income”.