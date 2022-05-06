A HOTEL sited 100 metres from the first tee of a golf course has come to market.

Drysdale and Company has been instructed to market the Robertson Arms Hotel in Carnwath.

The Lanarkshire property, extended by the current owners, includes nine ensuite letting bedrooms along with extensive public accommodation on the ground floor.

This includes a lounge bar, bistro and function room which can cater for up to 60 guests, perfect for functions.

The hotel is situated across the road from Carnwath Golf Course and is under an hour’s drive from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The current proprietors have owned and operated the business since 2005 and are now looking towards retirement.

The property is being marketed by Drysdale and Company

The agent said the sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire an established business, and would suit owner/operators or multiple hospitality operators who could run the business under management. An owners' flat is provided at first floor level.

Stuart Drysdale, director of Drysdale and Company, said: “The Robertson Hotel is very well known in the local area with custom from both local trade and passing traffic, benefitting from its prominent position on Main Street.

"The function room is popular for family events and functions, and the hotel has been maintained to an excellent standard throughout, so no immediate capital expenditure is required by an ingoing operator.”

He added: “We are delighted to be bringing this popular property to market. It’s another opportunity for us to demonstrate that we have the specialist skills needed to effectively assist hospitality owners looking to sell.”

The asking price is £450,000.

Scottish accountancy firm moves into Ireland

ABERDEEN accountancy firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has continued its run of expansion with the acquisition of Irish counterpart FPM for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Northern Ireland with operations on both sides of the Irish border, FPM generated revenues of approximately £9.5 million in its latest financial year.

​Property firm to revitalise historic site

A GLASGOW-based property company has received planning permission to expand a city business park that at various times has been home to a cotton mill, printworks, egg distribution factory and Fire Brigade storage facility since 1861.

Family-owned Spectrum Properties plans to breathe new life into the brownfield site in the south-east of the city with the development of five new business units for uses such as storage, distribution and general business operations.