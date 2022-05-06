The interim head of the embattled Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has hailed its "significant progress" in its first full year of operation despite the abrupt departure of its chief executive earlier this year.

Interim CEO Sarah Roughead said she was "extremely proud" of what the bank has achieved, with £194.4 million committed across 14 investments since its launch. Set up in November 2020, the bank is owned by the Scottish Government and is charged with providing investment to firms that meet its "mission-led" criteria.

It was announced in February that the SNIB's inaugural chief executive, Eilidh Mactaggart, had quit the role with immediate effect. No explanation was initially given for her departure, though Ms Mactaggart later said she had resigned for "personal reasons". 

Scottish ministers have come under fire for a lack of transparency in their handling of the situation.

Ms Roughead, who stepped up to interim CEO from her post as chief financial officer, said: "The bank has invested diversely and widely in the Scottish economy across all of the bank’s three missions: achieving a just transition to net zero; extending equality of opportunity be improving places and harnessing innovation to enable the people of Scotland to flourish.

“Considerable progress has been made in investing in innovative and scaling businesses. The bank has delivered direct investment from £1m to £30m and has co-invested alongside a number of private sector investors, leveraging additional capital. The bank’s investments form part of investment rounds totalling £493.2m, demonstrating the scale of investment the bank is helping to achieve."

She added: “The bank has recruited a strong team against the backdrop of Covid-19 and is well-positioned to embed the strong foundations it has built and to deliver its strategic objectives and further mission-aligned investments.’’