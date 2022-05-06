By Ian McConnell

GLASGOW’S Platform food and drink venue in Argyle Street Arches, has launched a new outdoor beer garden seating more than 100 people.

Platform notes that its “Lane” beer garden includes “decorative pergolas, colourful festoon lighting and blooming hanging baskets which add to the garden vibe”.

Located in a back cobbled lane beside the landmark building in which Platform is located, the beer garden is now open every weekend from noon to 10 pm, allowing customers to dine on Platform’s "street food kitchen" menu inside or outside.

The menu includes Korean fried chicken, wood-fired pizzas, cajun shrimp tacos, and home-cooked sliders featuring pork, cod goujons, and spicy lamb mince curry.

Kathryn McCormick, owner of Platform, said: “In true Scottish fashion the weather looks like it might tip down this weekend but we won’t let that dampen our spirits.

“Our outdoor lane is an urban oasis in the city.”