Barrhead Travel has this evening secured a chartered flight direct from Glasgow to Seville for Rangers fans to get to the Europa League final later this month.

The one-off return flight, which is priced from £849 per person, is being offered after supporters of the Light Blues “inundated” the agency with enquiries for travel to the Spanish city for the match on May 18.

The Glasgow club booked its place in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt after defeating RB Leipzig at Ibrox last night.

Barrhead Travel said it has been deluged with enquiries from supporters desperate to make the trip to Seville.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many Rangers fans. We’re pleased that we have been able to quickly react to demand and help hundreds of fans realise their dreams of being in Seville while their team plays in the final.

"Most importantly, anyone booking our exclusive flight or any of our package holiday options can rest assured that their money is completely financially protected."