By Ian McConnell

THE Gordon Arms Hotel in the historic village of West Linton has been put up for sale for £495,000, with the current owners looking to retire.

Property agent Christie & Co has been appointed to sell the four-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant, 10 miles south of Edinburgh and 14 miles north of Peebles.

The hotel, which has a decked beer garden and car park for guests, also includes “owners/ manager’s accommodation” comprising a lounge and two double bedrooms at the attic level.

The Gordon Arms has a prominent roadside location on Dolphinton Road, which forms part of the A702, and sits within a traditional, two-storey stone building.

Tony Spence, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Opportunities to purchase a well-performing business in the Scottish Borders such as this are rarely available. The business operates as a popular country hotel with four ensuite letting rooms and provides fantastic traditional food and accommodation, boasting great reviews on TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook.”