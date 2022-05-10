SCOTTISH compression technology pioneer Vert Technologies has annoucned the appointment of new chief executive, Alan Duncan, who is taking over from Phil Harris.

Mr Duncan brings extensive SME and Plc experience gained from over 30 years involvement in the energy industry, principally in engineering, manufacturing and service businesses.

With the Vert team, he will be working to further develop Vert’s technical offering across multiple industrial compression applications.

“What really appealed to me about this new role was Vert’s pioneering work in the compressor space, which is a product of the intellect and enthusiasm of a committed team of people, and I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Mr Duncan. “Continued investment from committed private investors, alongside significant public grant funding, underlines the enormous potential of the company’s conical rotary compressor (CRC) technology.

"This disruptive technology positions Vert well as we seek to play our role in significantly improving sustainability across multiple industrial sectors that rely on compression, including the refrigeration and heat pump sectors, and I am thrilled to be part of these ongoing efforts.”

Mr Harris is stepping down following three years in charge of Vert.

Under his stewardship, the Edinburgh-based company has transitioned from a young business focused on disruptive technology development to an established commercial entity, building its own place in the industrial compression landscape.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at Vert’s helm, working with a great team to build the company’s profile,” said Mr Harris. “As the saying goes, you should always leave things better than when you found them, and I believe this holds true with my time at Vert. I am pleased to pass the role onto Alan and will follow the company’s progress closely.”

Longboat Energy buys into North Sea gas prospect

OIL and gas firm Longboat Energy has bought into a North Sea gas prospect that is estimated to contain around 100 million barrels oil equivalent, following a run of exploration successes.

Longboat, which was formed by former bosses of Aberdeen-based Faroe Petroleum, has acquired a 20 per cent interest in the Oswig prospect through a farm-in deal with Austria’s OMV.

​Distiller hikes profits

THE Scotch whisky company that is rebuilding the historic Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk has reported a near-doubling of profits.

Broxburn-based Ian Macleod Distillers, which makes the Glengoyne and Tamdhu single malts, made a profit before tax of £33.5 million in the year ended September 30, accounts newly filed at Companies House show. The distiller had made a profit of £18.7m the year before.