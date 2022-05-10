By Ian McConnell
A remote, derelict, stone-built derelict former farm building five miles from Dunfermline has been sold at auction for five times its guide price.
Auction House Scotland, the auctioneer which handled the sale, noted the ruined, C-listed building, The Stables at Bowleys Farm, has nearly six acres of land and had a guide price of £32,500.
It is thought to date back to the late 18th century and is reached by a rough track.
Auction House Scotland said: “The unusual lot, which has 360-degree views of the stunning surrounding scenery, is less than fifteen minutes’ drive to Dunfermline and within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh.”
Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland said: “Lot 5, The Stables at Bowleys Farm, received a significant amount of interest leading up to the auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day – we continued to receive calls right up until a few minutes before the auction started, from people looking to register to bid on the lot.
“Selling for almost five times the guide price, the result exceeded both our and our sellers’ expectations. A unique rural property near the town of Dunfermline with outstanding countryside views, the lot offers a superb development opportunity for the successful buyer.”
