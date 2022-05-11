SCOTTISH Gas owner Centrica has highlighted a good performance by the North Sea business it had been trying to offload and which it now plans to repurpose.
Strong production volumes in the North Sea in the first four months helped Centrica capitalise on the recent surge in gas prices, putting it on track to achieve annual profits at the upper end of analysts’ expectations.
The success may fuel calls for a windfall tax to be imposed on energy firms as millions of consumers grapple with steep increases in their energy bills. The cap on prices was raised in April by 54 per cent by the regulator, to £1,971 per year, and is expected to rise to around £2,900 in October.
Noting the potential for increased bad debt charges, Centrica said it planned to recruit an additional 500 customer service staff.
READ MORE: Shell sees potential in North Sea as profits hit 14-year high amid surge in oil and gas prices
The group said significant uncertainties remain over the balance of the year, including the impacts of weather, commodity prices movements, asset performance and inflationary pressures in the UK.
However, directors appear confident the group will make progress
“Volumes from our nuclear and gas production assets in the UK have been strong and our Energy Marketing & Trading business has both secured increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve the UK and Europe’s security of supply and managed increased commodity price volatility well,” said Centrica.
READ MORE: Floating windfarm plan to slash North Sea oil and gas industry's emissions
Centrica has a 20 per cent interest in the fleet of operational nuclear energy plants in the UK. The group’s trading arm can access supplies of gas and LNG on international markets.
The group appears to have had a change of heart about the UK North Sea business in recent months after spending some time trying to sell it.
The business forms part of the Spirit Energy business, in which Centrica has a 69 per cent stake that it put up for sale in 2019 after deciding to focus on the supply of energy to households and small firms.
The group said it has started to evaluate longer term options for repurposing Spirit’s retained UK assets to aid the energy transition.
In December Centrica clinched an £800m deal to sell the Spirit Energy Norway business. It said then it would focus on realising value from Spirit’s remaining reserves and on using its infrastructure to help the UK on its path to net zero.
Centrica shares closed up four per cent, 2.82p, at 74.76p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here