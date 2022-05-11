JAEGER is opening its first west of Scotland outlet with Marks and Spencer, in Braehead, today, following “phenomenal” early interest in the new partnership between the two iconic high street names.
The clothing brand, acquired out of administration by M&S, was chosen for the Renfrewshire shopping centre because of a high number of people ordering click and collect in the area.
Braehead is one of 14 more stores nationwide to stock the brand following encouraging online demand and an earlier trial in 12 stores across the UK, including Princes Street in Edinburgh.
The resurgence of the heritage brand is being spearheaded by Fiona Lambert who has overseen the opening of the 26 outlets since just last year.
Ms Lambert is a veteran of the British fashion high street, having held high-profile roles at George at Asda, Next and River Island. She was appointed as managing director of Jaeger in February 2021.
Jaeger is now being run as an independent brand in the M&S family and Ms Lambert said it complements the existing offering such as its Autograph clothing range.
“Marks and Spencer has got a huge broad appeal and is very successful," she said. "It is an area in the market that is not covered within the M&S zone range.
“We’ve sold everything from beautiful basic T-shirts at £35 right through to a £595 cashmere coat.
“We have been really pleased. Particularly in the stores, it has been really phenomenal, where people can look, they can touch the products, the real tangible quality."
READ MORE: Marks & Spencer buys fashion brand Jaeger
She continued: “We just launched last October so it is good. We think there is more potential as well. It has been a real joy to work on the brand. People have such fondness for it, and I think (with) the response, whether it is existing Jaeger customers or new customers, there is a good will towards the brand.
"We wanted to bring back the confidence that Jaeger used to have. The great thing about the Jaeger product is it stands the test of time. I feel a huge responsibility, like the rest of the team, that we are creating tomorrow’s vintage.
"We have been up for testing and learning. This is in a way a new era for Jaeger to be purchased by M&S and we’ve tried a digital only store right through to a flagship store, we are trying different ways of selling.
"I think we are up for being quite entrepreneurial in how we behave so I say never say never and watch this space."
The firm is also trialling its first in-store fashion shows on Friday and Saturday at the Braehead Jaeger this week.
Ms Lambert said its natural products include linen, Italian wool and silk, while it is also bringing a focus to UK manufacture.
M&S acquired the brand and stock for an undisclosed amount, which was understood to be around £5 million, in January 2021.
Jaeger was placed into administration with sister firm Peacocks the previous November by Philip Day.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here