JAEGER is opening its first west of Scotland outlet with Marks and Spencer, in Braehead, today, following “phenomenal” early interest in the new partnership between the two iconic high street names.

The clothing brand, acquired out of administration by M&S, was chosen for the Renfrewshire shopping centre because of a high number of people ordering click and collect in the area.

Braehead is one of 14 more stores nationwide to stock the brand following encouraging online demand and an earlier trial in 12 stores across the UK, including Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The resurgence of the heritage brand is being spearheaded by Fiona Lambert who has overseen the opening of the 26 outlets since just last year.

Ms Lambert is a veteran of the British fashion high street, having held high-profile roles at George at Asda, Next and River Island. She was appointed as managing director of Jaeger in February 2021.

Jaeger is now being run as an independent brand in the M&S family and Ms Lambert said it complements the existing offering such as its Autograph clothing range.

“Marks and Spencer has got a huge broad appeal and is very successful," she said. "It is an area in the market that is not covered within the M&S zone range.

“We’ve sold everything from beautiful basic T-shirts at £35 right through to a £595 cashmere coat.

“We have been really pleased. Particularly in the stores, it has been really phenomenal, where people can look, they can touch the products, the real tangible quality."

She continued: “We just launched last October so it is good. We think there is more potential as well. It has been a real joy to work on the brand. People have such fondness for it, and I think (with) the response, whether it is existing Jaeger customers or new customers, there is a good will towards the brand.

"We wanted to bring back the confidence that Jaeger used to have. The great thing about the Jaeger product is it stands the test of time. I feel a huge responsibility, like the rest of the team, that we are creating tomorrow’s vintage.

"We have been up for testing and learning. This is in a way a new era for Jaeger to be purchased by M&S and we’ve tried a digital only store right through to a flagship store, we are trying different ways of selling.

"I think we are up for being quite entrepreneurial in how we behave so I say never say never and watch this space."

The firm is also trialling its first in-store fashion shows on Friday and Saturday at the Braehead Jaeger this week.

Ms Lambert said its natural products include linen, Italian wool and silk, while it is also bringing a focus to UK manufacture.

M&S acquired the brand and stock for an undisclosed amount, which was understood to be around £5 million, in January 2021.

Jaeger was placed into administration with sister firm Peacocks the previous November by Philip Day.