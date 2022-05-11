By Scott Wright

A SCOTTISH waste management company has pledged to invest £4 million to upgrade a Falkirk recycling plant and create up to 50 jobs at the site following its acquisition.

West Lothian-based Levenseat made the commitment as it announced the purchase of the materials recycling facility from Avondale Environmental.

The company said it will introduce new technologies and processes at the Falkirk site, allowing it to process around 200,000 tonnes of waste per year. This would double Levenseat’s current sorting line capacity.

The company said its planned upgrades will allow it to process and recover a wider range of materials, including bulky waste, which has traditionally been difficult to recycle and has often ended up in landfill. The Falkirk site will also process mixed household, commercial, industrial, construction and demolition waste.

Angus Hamilton, managing director of Levenseat, said: “Today’s acquisition of the materials recycling facility, which includes the land and associated equipment at the Falkirk site, is a core part of our ambitious strategy.

“We are proud to announce our plans to further automate and upgrade the facility and bring a number of skilled jobs to the site. This will ensure we can fully maximise its capacity to further support customers’ recycling objectives and play our part in the circular economy.

“We will build on our experience and expertise in this area to implement innovative approaches to ensure we maximise recovery from any waste stream going through the new site for recycling or conversion into energy.”

The landfills and other associated operations remaining on the Falkirk site will continue to be owned and operated by Avondale Environmental, part of NPL Group.

Arraan Cameron, NPL group development director, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this transaction with Levenseat that secures the expanded use of this facility.”