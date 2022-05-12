Marks & Spencer has launched a partnership with one of the world's biggest make-up and skincare brands.

The remaining Glasgow city centre store on Argyle Street will be among 34 across the UK stocking Clinique products from today.

The in-store offering will include around 500 products for women and men including all of the brand’s bestsellers such as the Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, one of which is sold every minute in the UK.

The partnership with Clinique, which launched the first ever line of dermatologist developed skincare in 1968, is part of a strategic focus on beauty and skincare.

David Bates, Regional Manager at M&S Glasgow Argyle St, said “We’re delighted to welcome skincare and make-up experts Clinique to M&S Glasgow Argyle Street.

"We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in store and will appreciate having Clinique experts on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

It was announced earlier this week that Jaegar is to open its first west of Scotland outlet with Marks and Spencer, in Braehead, following “phenomenal” early interest in the new partnership between the two iconic high street names.

The clothing brand, acquired out of administration by M&S, was chosen for the Renfrewshire shopping centre because of a high number of people ordering click and collect in the area.

Braehead is one of 14 more stores nationwide to stock the brand following encouraging online demand and an earlier trial in 12 stores across the UK, including Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The resurgence of the heritage brand is being spearheaded by Fiona Lambert who has overseen the opening of the 26 outlets since just last year.

Ms Lambert is a veteran of the British fashion high street, having held high-profile roles at George at Asda, Next and River Island. She was appointed as managing director of Jaeger in February 2021.