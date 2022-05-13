UPDATED designs for the new £68 million Shawlands Arcade in Glasgow have been described as "out of context" in the second stage of a consultation.
Plans for the site were first unveiled by the Arcade's owners Clydebuilt LP, a joint venture between Strathclyde Pension Fund and Scottish property experts Ediston Real Estate, last year.
The developers said initial consultations have shown that almost two thirds of those taking part felt positive or generally positive about the proposed regeneration with hopes for a better retail offering.
However, in the latest consultation, some residents raised concerns.
Geoff Harker posted that "the 16-storey block behind is going to drown out the neighbourhood".
He added that "there’s no denying the arcade needs to go but this is way out of context".
Joyce Martina described the plans as "horrible, impractical and unnecessary".
The 1960s arcade was acquired by the current owners, who said a fifth of the exisitng units are vacant, in 2015.
Phase one wil bring 332 homes and 30 parking spaces.
The future phase will include further mixed-use space including homes, additional civic and retail space and commercial units.
Neal Jamieson, Ediston Real Estate director, said earlier: "We now know that the majority of people are in favour of the proposed regeneration but we have also been told that the new development needs to be right for the community.
"As a result, we have been working with the Community Council and listened and engaged with the public to help us design the extensive new public space and gardens included in our proposals."
The consultation continues until May 31.
