A tiny "eco house" and its owner are on the hunt for a peaceful plot of land in Stirlingshire to call home.

The eco house is fully transportable, built to bespoke specifications and clad in timber, specifically designed to have a low carbon footprint. Its unnamed owner is said to have strong conservation and ecology values and wants to set an example by living in a building that is as sustainable as possible.

The unusual instruction has been received by rural property specialist Baird Lumsden, a sister business to Scottish chartered surveyors DM Hall.

“Usually we help clients find the plot of land first, and then they build the house – not the other way around,” said Jennifer Campbell, head of rural agency at Baird Lumsden.

“Our client recognises her environmental responsibilities and has fulfilled a lifetimes ambition to live in an eco-house. She loves her home and now we need to source a permanent home for it."

The house was built by Tiny ECO Homes UK, a Northumberland-based company that builds small environmentally-friendly mobile homes on wheels.

The homes can be legally towed by drivers on UK roads. Features include mezzanine bedrooms, breakfast bars and underfloor heating.

The owner, who wants to stay close to friends in Stirlingshire, has a budget of up to £150,000 for the right plot of land with “privacy and peaceful surroundings” preferred.