By Ian McConnell

PETER Wood, chief executive of global fashion brands AllSaints and John Varvatos, has joined the board of the British Retail Consortium as a non-executive director.

Mr Wood, who was chief financial officer at Scottish businesses Vets Now and USC before joining AllSaints and is a University of Glasgow graduate, highlighted his view that the BRC had “provided strong leadership and support for our industry throughout the pandemic”.

The chartered accountant declared: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to become more involved. The ways customers can engage and shop with retailers continue to evolve and expand at pace and, as the largest private sector employer, our industry has a fantastic pool of talent to work with.

“I look forward to offering my passion and experience to help the BRC and its members harness these positive dynamics and overcome the challenges that we face.”

Mr Wood joined British brand AllSaints as chief financial officer in 2010, then worked as chief operating officer before being appointed chief executive in 2018, with US luxury menswear brand John Varvatos added to the group during the pandemic. The combined businesses employ around 2,500 people and have a strong digital presence alongside physical stores in 20 countries, the BRC noted.

Kate Seljeflot, chief people officer at B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher, is also joining the BRC board.

Ms Seljeflot said: “Retail plays an incredibly important role in providing quality jobs in local communities, developing essential skills, and championing social mobility. I want to put my passion for people into supporting the BRC and its members at this critical juncture, in particular by driving forward its diversity and inclusion charter and its new learning business. As labour markets around the world tighten, it will be those retailers who truly engage and develop their people who will be rewarded.”