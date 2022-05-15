JAEGER opened its first west of Scotland outlet with Marks and Spencer, in Braehead, this week, following “phenomenal” early interest in the new partnership between the two iconic high street names.

The clothing brand, acquired out of administration by M&S, was chosen for the Renfrewshire shopping centre because of a high number of people ordering click and collect in the area.

Braehead is one of 14 more stores nationwide to stock the brand following encouraging online demand and an earlier trial in 12 stores across the UK, including Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Orcadian in windfarm plan to cut North Sea emissions

Orcadian reckons the approach could play an effective part in tackling one of the biggest sources of emissions generated by the industry.

NORTH Sea oil firms could slash the emissions associated with offshore production by around 80 per cent using power generated by floating windfarms while achieving significant cost savings, a study has found.

The findings of the research led by Orcadian Energy underline the potential to use renewable energy to increase the sustainability of North Sea operations amid expectations oil and gas will remain part of the energy mix in the UK for years.

Finance specialist enters Scotch whisky sector with £100m fund

Ferovinum co-founders Mitchel Fowler and Daniel Gibney. Ferovinum is a platform that uses technology to provide wine & spirit producers, distributors and merchants with inventory financing structures previously reserved

A FINANCIAL technology platform offering “flexible” and “tailored” funding solutions for English wine makers has entered the Scotch whisky industry.

Ferovinum, founded by finance specialists Mitchel Fowler and Daniel Gibney in 2018, have launched into the spirits market in Scotland backed with £100 million of institutional capital.

​Glasgow: Fish and chip shop business expands

£1.9m has been invested in redeveloping the unit

NATIONAL fish and chip shop supplier and fast-food wholesaler T.Quality is expanding its Scottish business and creating jobs with a move into a redeveloped 22,540 sq ft logistics unit at Hillington Park, after acquiring Glasgow-based Morrison’s Foodservices in March.

T.Quality has 15 staff at Hillington Park, with Morrison’s having had smaller premises on the industrial estate's Earl Haig Road. The move will “see the creation of 20 new jobs to begin, with further expansion planned in the coming months and years ahead” by T.Quality, Hillington Park noted.

​Macklin Motors owner in record profits as car shortages continue

Vertu chief executive Robert Forrester said shortages of vehicles are likely to continue 'for some time'

SECTOR tailwinds drove Vertu Motors to record profits during the year to the end of February as supply chain constraints pushed up prices for both new and used vehicles.

The group, which trades under the Macklin Motors name in Scotland, reported a 228 per cent surge in adjusted pre-tax profits to £80.7 million as the average retail selling price for used cars – the company’s main revenue driver, accounting for 44% of total sales – rose by 19% to £17,376. Group revenues were up by 42% at £3.62 billion.

Insight, opinion, analysis

Kristy Dorsey: ​Glasgow studio making the cut in sports video content

Scott Wright: Struggles of historic Scottish retailer hammer home challenges facing economy

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Fears over noisy Johnson Brexit bonfire talk are telling

Mark Williamson: Windfall tax calls intensify as oil giants enjoy North Sea bonanza

Ian McConnell: Johnson is Captain Oblivious as growing storm shakes Blighty

Brian Donnelly: Fury over Johnson jobs bloodbath amid British empire collapse

Sign up: You can get the briefing and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇