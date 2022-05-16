Glasgow's flagship shopping street will be boosted with the opening of shoe retailer Dune London's new store.
It has returned to a prime location in the heart of Buchanan Street, one of Glasgow’s main shopping districts.
The Dune Group’s founder and CEO Daniel Rubin said: “Glasgow has always been a key city for Dune. We have been there for 25 years, and our Glasgow store has consistently been one of our top performers. I am therefore thrilled that we are opening our new store on Buchanan Street with a completely original design that really elevates the brand and positions us as the go-to footwear and accessories brand in the city”.
The new 1000 Sq Ft store is fitted with Dune London’s new, premium design concept, designed in-house by the store development team. The store brings noble, polished materials and a neutral colour palette to enhance Dune London’s Ladies, Men’s, and Accessories collections.
Marble and polished stainless-steel feature finishes sit alongside high sheen white and Dove tail elements which defines the brand concept creating an exceptional experience for the customer. Large illuminated light boxes in the store windows and within the store will showcase Dune London’s seasonal imagery.
The retailer's move to a new shop front location post pandemic comes at a time of change for the city's flagship street. Earlier this year it was announced Buchanan Galleries shopping mall could be demolished to make way for a mixed-use urban neighbourhood creating new streets.
And last week a £7 million revamp for a landmark Glasgow building was revealed with details of the next chapter in a Scottish family-run jewellers in the city.
Savills, on behalf of Royal London (Mutual Insurance Society Ltd), said the letting arrangement with luxury watch and jewellery retailer Laings on Buchanan Street, Glasgow, will help further cement the thoroughfare's position as a shopping destination.
Laings will occupy the retail unit at Rowan House, 66-70 Buchanan Street, as well as the four floors of offices above on two simultaneous 15-year leases, paying a combined rent of £625,000 per annum.
