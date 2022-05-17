Teachers sent “degrading” WhatsApp messages about pupils with additional support needs, it has emerged.
Concerns were raised about messages exchanged by a group of teachers at a number of Aberdeenshire schools in 2018.
Aberdeenshire council investigated the messages before “ensuring staff received additional training”.
The issue came to light after the BBC saw a letter from the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, who said the children’s parents should have been informed.
The commissioner’s letter to the council in November said: “These messages contained unprofessional, abusive and degrading references to children with additional support needs.
“The conduct of the professionals involved is a serious concern in relation to any child, but particularly so where vulnerable disabled children are involved.”
In its response, the council said the messages had been disclosed amid “disputes and allegations” between staff members about their behaviour towards one another.
The messages were shared on Whatsapp (stock pic)
A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said an independent review had found their handling of the incident had been appropriate.
She said: “Any child protection concern raised with us is always properly reviewed by social work colleagues and investigated alongside appropriate partner organisations where necessary.
“The WhatsApp group messages referred to by the Children and Young People’s Commissioner were no different – education, human resources and children’s services colleagues reviewed matters before ensuring staff received additional training, including appropriate guidance about use of online platforms.
“At no point were any children considered to be at risk of harm, and that is why no contact was made with parents.
“After the matter was raised by the commissioner, we commissioned an independent review of our approach which has concluded this concern was dealt with appropriately and no further action is necessary. We await a final report being sent to us.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here