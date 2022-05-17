DECATHLON UK is to open a new 1,500 sqm store in Livingston that is expected to inject millions of pounds into the local economy per year.

The store will have a large camping and hiking offering, and will create 18 jobs.

Opening on Thursday, May 26, it will have sports clothing, equipment and accessories for over 70 different sports.

Ben Hatton, of Decathlon, said: “Decathlon’s mission has always been to make the fun and benefits of sport more accessible for the many.

“Our new Livingston store is strategically located to be easily accessible to a huge portion of the Scottish population. ”

“We’re ideally located with fantastic transport links, and we’re also surrounded by some of the best countryside spots in the country, so we hope that the store will act as a melting pot where adventurous Scots can come together as they explore the great outdoors, try a sport for the first time, or just stocking up on their sporty essentials.”

The store will also provide customers with access to new services, including a rental offering and a workshop focused on servicing and repairing.

Tennent's owner sells stake in pub giant

THE owner of Tennent’s Lager has offloaded its stake in a major UK pub company for £55 million.

C&C Group offloaded its entire minority interest in Admiral Taverns to Proprium Capital Partners, the real estate fund manager.

National Express stands by bid for bus giant

NATIONAL Express has chosen not to up the value of its all-share bid for Stagecoach, declaring that it represents a “superior value creation opportunity” compared to the rival offer from German infrastructure investor DWS.

The Birmingham-based bus giant had agreed an all-share merger worth £1.9 billion with Stagecoach in December that would give investors in the Scottish company around 25% in the combined company.

