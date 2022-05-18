Plaza Premium Group, the global airport hospitality company, has announced the opening of its first offering in Scotland.

The newest opening will enable PPG to serve more than 14 million travellers through Edinburgh Airport, it said.

The firm also said the lounge presents an "exciting new feature", the group’s first gin bar in collaboration with Edinburgh Gin.

Part of Ian Macleod Distillers’ family of brands, Edinburgh Gin helped pioneer the booming flavoured gin category in 2014 and has gained multiple leading awards for its wide range of naturally flavoured gins.

It is now said to be the number one selling super premium gin in UK travel retail.

The signature bar will have unique design features and accents of the Edinburgh Gin brand, to be revealed at a later date. Spanning 670 sqm, the inaugural Plaza Premium Lounge in Edinburgh Airport caters to 165 pax and presents a space for all ages.

It said subtle Scottish elements are woven into the interior design, from tartan upholstery to carefully selected local artwork referencing key Scottish landmarks and iconic imagery.

When in the lounge, travellers can choose from a variety of “zones”, then relax to enjoy views of the runways and Edinburgh’s surrounding countryside. In addition to these features, the lounge caters to travellers with children in an "interactive area”. Edinburgh Airport PPG lounge bar

“We are thrilled to have entered into this partnership with Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s leading airport exec lounge operator,” says Ian Macleod Distillers’ Global Travel Retail Director, William Ovens.

“Edinburgh Gin enjoys a leading role in the gin category in global travel retail and the Edinburgh Gin bar will become a stand-out showcase for the brand at its home city airport. This installation recognises Edinburgh Gin’s status in the world of gin and will become an iconic destination and major talking point in the months and years to come.”

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We know there is a pent-up demand for travel as people optimistically eye the beginning of the end of the pandemic. There is an overwhelming desire to reunite with family and friends, take that well-earned holiday, or reconnect with clients and we are confident that 2022 will be a key year in travel’s recovery."

Okan Kufeci, of Plaza Premium Group, said: “Our latest offerings prove that we are constantly improving our products and services to cater to the different market needs whilst incorporating local touches to the experience.”

The lounge is open daily to all travellers regardless of airline or class of travel, and without prebooking. Travellers can have Plaza Premium Lounge’s opening offer of 10% for walk-in and 20% discount with Smart Traveller membership.

