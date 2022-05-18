The UK is looking to become a global cryptocurrency and blockchain hub. As such, buying digital assets like Terra has never been easier.

In this guide, we explain how to buy Terra LUNA in the UK in less than five minutes with a debit or credit card.

Crypto traders in the United Kingdom searching for the best ways to buy Terra Luna with low fees can use this guide for proper guidance.

Luna has had one of most explosive bull runs of any altcoin in history and still has room to grow in future years even after the massive decline.

Where to buy Terra LUNA crypto in the UK – best places​

Many of the best crypto exchanges in this market accept residents from the UK – which is good news. You will, however, need to do a bit of research when deciding on where to buy Terra in the UK.

We review the best place to buy Terra right now in the UK below. Our list of exchanges to buy Terra LUNA now covers their fees, features and more. The best place to buy Terra (LUNA) in the UK, however, is perhaps through one of the cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms reviewed below.

eToro – Our overall best place to buy Terra LUNA in the UK

Binance – Low-Fee Exchange to Trade LUNA in the UK

Crypto.com – User-Friendly App to Buy Terra LUNA in the UK

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

How to buy Terra LUNA in the UK– quick guide

If you’re looking to buy Terra LUNA in the UK right now – the investment process at eToro can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Step 1: Open an account – First, open a trading account.

Step 2: Deposit Funds – Next, you will need to deposit at least $10 with a debit/credit card, bank transfer, or an e-wallet.

Step 3: Search for LUNA – Start typing in ‘Terra or LUNA’ into the search box and click on ‘Trade’.

Step 4: Buy LUNA in the UK – You will now need to enter the amount of money that you wish to invest in Terra LUNA – from $10. Click ‘Open Trade’ to place your order.



And that is it, you have learned how to buy Terra Luna with a UK crypto exchange.

A more detailed explanation of how to buy Terra LUNA in the UK can be found below.

Best exchanges in the UK to buy LUNA Crypto

Are you a resident of the UK who is searching for where and how to buy Terra Luna? As of May 2022, there are several regulated cryptocurrency exchanges in the UK to choose from that support the trading of Terra Luna.

This guide discusses how to invest in Terra Luna in the UK in detail. What’s more, we will explore the features and the potential value of LUNA.

In the end, we will go through an extensive tutorial on how you can buy LUNA with exchanges that have some of the lowest trading fees in the space today.

Where to buy Terra Luna ― top UK exchange reviewed

Now that you know the best places to buy Terra Luna in the UK, let us take an in-depth look into each of these exchanges.

We will cover areas such as accessibility, fees, payment methods, ease of use, liquidity (volume), customer service, and security.

1. eToro ― Overall best place to buy Terra Luna in the UK

Of the three best places to buy Terra Luna, eToro is the overall best way. Founded in 2007, eToro is a multi-asset exchange that supports centralized financial assets such as stocks, FX, commodities, metals, and others.

You won’t find a better online exchange than eToro when it comes to choosing a place to buy Terra in the UK. The broker is very easy to use and it takes just a couple of minutes to register a verified account. Residents of the UK are required to deposit just $10 to get started.

Moreover, all supported payment methods are charged a deposit fee of just 0.5%. This is the case across bank transfers, e-wallets, and even debit/credit cards. Once you have added some funds to your eToro account, you can then buy Terra LUNA or any other crypto coins at the click of a button. The minimum investment required is just $10 per trade.

When it comes to fees and commissions, eToro charges just 1% above the spread. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies in addition to just Terra, then eToro has you covered. In total, you will find 70 leading digital currencies – including but not limited to Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, Tron, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and many more.

In terms of payment methods, eToro supports bank cards (MasterCard, Maestro, and VISA), bank transfers (wire and automated clearinghouse), and e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller among others.

You can take advantage of the eToro Demo Account if you have not experienced trading on any platform before. In addition to this, you can use eToro Copy Trader, and this will help you follow the trade patterns of experts.

What’s more, the eToro Crypto Portfolio is a basket of at least 12 cryptocurrencies that has some of the highest-yielding tokens.

eToro also offers one of the best trading apps in the UK and thus – you can buy crypto assets while on the move. The eToro app also enables you to set up mobile alerts – which means that you will receive a real-time notification when a specific price movement is triggered. Finally, eToro is regulated by the FCA in the UK.

eToro has proven to be one of the best places to buy Terra Luna for many traders, it could be the best place for you as well.



2. Binance ― Best trading platform to buy and trade LUNA in the UK

Do you plan to buy Terra Luna in the UK? You should also consider Crypto.com which has listed LUNA already.

Founded in 2017, Binance is another popular cryptocurrency platform where you can buy Terra Luna in the UK. As one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in the crypto stratosphere, Binance is the biggest exchange by daily volume.

With more than 300 cryptocurrencies on the platform in addition to over 1,000 markets, Binance is one of the best places to buy Terra LUNA in 2022.

One of the researchers attached to the studying of Binance came across questions such as LUNA on Binance, does Binance support Terra Luna, can I buy Terra Luna, does Binance add support for Terra Luna, and when did Binance add Terra Luna? on the internet.

Binance supports the trading of Terra LUNA and announced this on August 18, 2020.

When it comes to accessibility, you can find Binance through their online address on the World Wide Web.

Aside from this, you can download the Binance APP on Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Binance has one of the best customer service systems and has the necessary measures in place to fully protect your cryptocurrency holdings.

Binance supports bank cards, bank transfers, and direct crypto deposits using TrustWallet.

With so many markets, you can trade LUNA for fiat currency such as LUNA/USD, LUNA for other cryptocurrencies such as LUNA/BTC, and LUNA for stablecoins such as LUNA/USDC.

You should note that a direct crypto wallet is the cheapest way of making deposits. Deposits via bank cards come with a 4.99% fee.

Millions of people have asked the question, can I stake LUNA on Binance? Yes, Binance announced LUNA staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 25.39% on September 27, 2021.

For you to enjoy all the features of Binance, you should adhere to Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and become a fully verified account holder.



3. Crypto.com ― One of the best places in the UK to buy Terra Luna

Crypto.com was launched in 2016 to make up for the extensive demand for cryptocurrencies. Intending to destabilize the centralized financial system by accelerating the world’s transition to digital assets, Crypto.com allows you to buy Terra Luna in addition to 195 cryptocurrencies. As of May 2022, there are more than 10 million users in over 90 countries.

What’s more, there are more than 340 markets on the exchange. This makes it easy to trade LUNA for other digital assets.

Crypto.com supports LUNA and announced this on April 23, 2021. As one of the high-volume exchanges, Crypto.com records more than $1 billion in daily volume.

Aside from that, Crypto.com is highly regulated and adheres to KYC regulations which help provide a safe, stable, and reliable trading environment. Customer support is one of the best in space.

You can enjoy decent annual percentage yields between 8% and 14% on Crypto.com through LUNA staking.

When it comes to payment methods, you can make deposits and withdrawals through bank cards (credit/debit cards) and crypto wallets such as MetaMask and WalletConnect.

When it comes to accessibility, you can find Crypto.com on the World Wide Web, and through the Crypto.com APP via the Google Play Store/ Apple Store.

You can also take advantage of the Crypto.com VISA Card and enjoy 8% cashback on your spending.



Ways of buying Terra (LUNA) in the UK

There are multiple ways of buying Terra LUNA in the UK in 2022. Here, we look at the three most common:

How to buy Terra Luna UK with credit card or debit card

You can buy Terra LUNA in the UK with credit card or debit card on most crypto exchanges across the world. Buying with cards is preferred to such other payment options as banks because deposits are processed instantaneously. Cards also support lower deposit minimums and relatively low competitive fees.

Most exchanges don’t even maintain deposit processing fees for card deposits, you only have to settle the cash transfer fee charged by your card provider.

How to buy Terra Luna in the UK with PayPal

You could also buy Terra LUNA in the UK with PayPal. Like cards, buying Terra Luna with PayPal in the UK is preferred by most traders and investors because of its versatility. Like cards, PayPal deposits into exchanges are instantaneous and fee free because most trading platforms do not charge deposit-processing fees. Plus, it too allows for minimal cash transfers.

The only downside to this is that only a handful of crypto exchanges, like eToro, will let you buy Terra Luna UK with PayPal.



How to buy Terra Luna with a UK bank deposit

UK Banks are the most accessible payment options. Virtually all the crypto exchanges around today will therefore let you buy Terra Luna with UK bank deposits.

Unlike purchases with cards or PayPal, note that bank deposits take longer - up to four business days on eToro. Most crypto exchanges also maintain higher deposit minimums for bank transfers.



If you do not want to miss out on the potential of Terra in the near future, then you should read the rest of the article on how to buy LUNA in the UK.

So far, we have covered how to buy Terra through the best places in the UK. In the sections below, we will cover LUNA Price Performance, Terra Luna Price Prediction / Terra Luna Price Forecasts, and the pros of investing in LUNA today. The guide ends with a step-by-step process on how to buy Terra Luna through eToro.

Terra LUNA price predictions

Several forecasts have been made by many analysts, experts, and gurus about the future price range of LUNA.

Let us analyze Terra LUNA Price Predictions 2022 to 2030 that will answer questions such as what will Terra LUNA be worth in 2025 and what will Terra LUNA be worth in 2030?

Terra LUNA price prediction 2022

According to Eric Nkando at FX Leaders, buoyed by price drivers such as growing adoption of cryptocurrencies/DeFi, developments on Terra network, and positive crypto market sentiment, LUNA could reach the least possible trading price of $2, and the best possible trading price of $4 by the end of 2022.

According to the analysts at Digital Coin Price, Terra LUNA could have an average price of $1.5, the smallest price of $1.2, and the biggest price of $1.55 by the year’s end of 2022.

According to the experts at Price Prediction.net, the Terra LUNA crypto trading asset could command a normal price of $120.67, a minimum price of $117.18, and a maximum price of $135.63 by the close of 2022.

According to David Cox at CryptoNewsZ, Terra LUNA could reach the best possible trading price of $0.90 by the end of 2022.

According to Changelly Blog, LUNA could reach an average price of $1.2, the lowest price of $0.90, and the highest price of $1.3 by the year’s end of 2022.

According to Wallet Investor, LUNA could have a regular trading price of $0.85, the smallest possible trading price of $0.5, and the biggest possible trading price of $1.24 by the end of 2022.

Terra LUNA price prediction 2025

According to Eric Nkando at FX Leaders, LUNA could reach the highest trading price of $3 if crypto is legalised, there is a growth in decentralised finance, and the mainstream adopts cryptocurrencies as a transactional currency by the end of 2025.

Per the analysis at Digital Coin Price, LUNA could reach a normal trading price of $5, the lowest possible trading price of $3, and the highest possible trading price of $6 by the year’s end of 2025.

Per the experts at Price Prediction.net, LUNA could have an average trading price of $3.8, the least possible trading price of $3.6, and the best possible trading price of $4.4 by the close of 2025.

Per analyst David Cox at CryptoNewsZ, LUNA could reach at least $1.20 if there is an expansion of the Terra ecosystem in 2025.

Per the gurus at Changelly Blog, LUNA could reach a regular trading price of $3.81, a minimum trading price of $3.67, and a maximum trading price of $4.44 in 2025.

Per the experts at Wallet Investor, the LUNA tradable token could have an average price of $3.9, reach the least possible price of $3.19, and the best possible price of $4.65 by the close of 2025.

Terra LUNA price prediction 2030

Based on a report by Digital Coin Price, LUNA could reach a regular trading price of $4.5, a minimum trading price of $1.31, and a maximum trading price of $13 by the end of 2030.

Based on a report by Price Prediction.net, LUNA could reach a normal trading price of $25, the lowest possible trading price of $24, and the highest possible trading price of $2,9 by the year’s end of 2030.

Based on a report by CryptoNewsZ, LUNA could reach a minimum price of $20, and a maximum price of $25 in 2030.

Based on a report by Changelly Blog, LUNA could reach a normal trading price of $25, the smallest possible trading price of $24, and the biggest possible trading price of $29 by the close of 2030.

Will Terra LUNA go up?

The price of Terra LUNA is expected to rise again in the future. According to the analysts at Tech News Leader, LUNA could reach the best possible prices of $15 and $94 by the end of 2025 and 2030 respectively.

As the Terra ecosystem continues to expand with decentralized applications (DApps) like Lido Finance which has an impressive total value locked (TVL), the resultant effect will be a spike in the valuation of LUNA.

With LUNA being extremely accessible, another bullish run could see the coin reach new milestones.

There are numerous reasons for you to buy LUNA in the UK right now. Most prominent is the fact that the asset has utility for different types of investors. Its high liquidity makes it a great option for active traders, while passive investors can simply stake the coin to earn returns in the long term.



How to buy Terra Luna in the UK – Tutorial

It is extremely essential to know the extensive process involved in how to buy Terra Luna. Although we have said it numerous times we must hammer on it again. Always buy Terra LUNA in the UK from a regulated exchange.

With that in mind, let us go through the steps below to know the processes involved in buying Terra LUNA.

1. Open a Crypto account

Opening an account with eToro is the first step to buying Terra Luna. This exchange will verify your account so enter details of your full legal name, email address, phone number, and home address. As the first step of verification, your phone number, and email address will be confirmed.



2. Verify your account

The second step to buying LUNA on eToro is to fully verify your crypto account. Per compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) which helps combat terrorism financing (CTF), eToro will request certain documents from you.

You will be asked to upload scanned images of a government-issued ID card that has your signature embossed. Aside from that, you will be asked to submit one bank statement, utility bill (electricity, internet, etc.), or credit card statement.

3. Deposit funds

The third step is to deposit funds into your eToro account to buy Terra Luna. The deposit methods include Skrill, Neteller, PayPal (e-wallets), VISA, MasterCard, Maestro (bank cards), and bank transfer.

Deposit an amount of money that fits your investment goals. Remember that the exchange has a minimum balance of $10 for the UK and other countries.

4. Search for Terra LUNA

The next step is to type LUNA in the search box and once it appears, click on “TRADE”.

5. Buy LUNA

Lastly, Buy LUNA. In the amount box, you can enter the worth of LUNA coins you want to buy. Be reminded that the minimum trade is $10. Once you confirm your order, eToro will process your LUNA, and they will be added to your portfolio.



Should I buy Terra LUNA?

Terra LUNA is a digital asset you should consider adding to your crypto portfolio because of the potential gains it could bring you.

Despite the ups and downs in the Terra Luna price history, many analysts and experts consider LUNA as a good investment in comparison to thousands of cryptocurrencies.

They believe LUNA’s price could grow substantially in the future.

Although there are no guarantees in the market, investing in Terra LUNA with an eye on the long term has brought massive gains to investors. In the same way, buying Terra LUNA, and holding the coin for a long time could bring investors enormous returns.

Is Terra Luna a good investment right now?

Terra Luna could be a good investment for a new entry after the recent decline, according to estimations made by more than ten reputable analysts. With that said, you should know that crypto investments come down to two factors and they are risks and rewards.

Always answer the question, do the potential rewards of buying Terra outweigh the possible consequences of buying LUNA? Terra LUNA certainly has several risk factors. The coin follows the price patterns of Bitcoin so when BTC goes down, it falls steeply as well.

Several crypto projects are being added to the market with vibrant ecosystems that can compete with Terra.

Terra’s ecosystem continues to increase with the addition of new DApps, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In the future, it would not be a surprise to see Terra make steps to dethrone Ethereum as the king of decentralized finance.



Buying Terra LUNA UK ― The verdict

If you are looking to buy LUNA in the UK then eToro is the best platform for anyone looking for where to buy LUNA. To purchase your first LUNA tokens, simply sign up on eToro and verify your identity. Proceed to fund your wallet via any available payment channels, and search for “LUNA” in the search bar. When the result pops up, click on “Open Trade” after entering your desired purchase amount.

This article has explained all the essential details of buying and selling LUNA in the UK.

We would like to recommend eToro to you as the best place to buy Terra LUNA. After more than 15 years of operation in the centralized and decentralized finance space, eToro has not been mired in any hacking and scamming incidents.

With $10, you could start investing in LUNA, and see where it will take you as per the goals you aim to reach with cryptocurrency investments.

