By Scott Wright
SCOTTISH law firm Harper Macleod has bolstered its senior ranks with the appointment of five new partners.
The firm said the moves, which take its tally of partners to 77, strengthen its presence in the family law, private client and energy sectors.
The new partners include Leigh Beirne, who leads the private client practice in Lerwick, Shetland, and Tom Gray of the rural team, based in Glasgow.
Jenni Gear, who works in family law and is also based in Lerwick, is another new addition to the partnership, and is joined by Ricardo Matteo of the banking team, operating out of Glasgow.
Laura McLean, of the family team based in the firm’s Elgin and Inverness offices, also become partner.
Alongside the new partners, a further 20 promotions have been made across the firm. Those include the elevation of eight people to senior associate level.
Glasgow-based Harper Macleod said the promotions illustrate the growth, strength and diversity of its service offering, while boosting its presence in the north of Scotland.
Chairman Lorne Crerar said: “It is a proud moment to announce new partner promotions, who illustrate our values of innovation, collaboration and responsibility to our clients, colleagues and communities. We have always placed huge value and importance on development and growth opportunities.
“Every partner appointment is a tremendous achievement, and it should be congratulated even more so given the challenges everyone has faced in recent years.”
Martin Darroch, chief executive of Harper Macleod, said: “Harper Macleod is a place of opportunity for all.
“We recognise the environment in which our clients are operating, and have invested in those areas to ensure we can further support them in the years ahead.
“What matters to our clients, matters to us, which means we need to continually innovate and develop talent to match our clients’ needs.”
