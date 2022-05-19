A DEVELOPMENT opportunity overlooking a loch near Fort William has been brought to the marketplace.

Specialist hospitality agents Drysdale and Company said the former 23-bedroom Loch Linnhe Hotel, currently closed, is for sale with planning permission in place for fourteen luxury apartments, each with two bedrooms.

The development sits on Loch Linnhe on the A82 Achintore Road, which is the main road into Fort William, with price on asking.

The development site is less than a five minute drive from the Fort William town centre where there are bars, restaurants and cafes.

Planning permission granted to the site, which is in place until 2024, allows for full demolition of all existing buildings.

The existing hotel, now closed.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to develop what is an extremely well-located site, situated in a prime part of the Highlands,” said Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale and Company. “Until recently the property on the site operated as The Loch Linnhe Hotel, a 23-bed property with private parking and gardens.

"In 2021 the owners applied for planning permission for demolition of the existing building and construction of two detached blocks which would be part two and part three storey height, each containing seven two bed holiday apartments.

"Planning permission was granted on the 20th of October 2021 and is in place for three years from this date. The planning consent documentation and conditions is publicly available on the Highland Council Planning portal, or interested parties can contact us direct and we will provide electronic copies.

“We expect to see strong interest in this site, as self catering or serviced apartment accommodation has grown ever more popular. Groups and families are looking for relaxed, quality accommodation to base themselves for a break away to explore the countryside and the many activities available in and around the surrounding area.”

