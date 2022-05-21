By Ian McConnell
LAW firm CMS is introducing beehives across its Scottish offices, and ensuring provision of sufficient nectar-rich flowers and trees nearby, with staff given the opportunity to learn the basics of beekeeping.
The plans were unveiled by CMS yesterday, which was World Bee Day, with the firm flagging its aim of helping “enhance biodiversity in its local communities”.
CMS said beehives would initially be housed across its Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Bristol and Sheffield offices, with plans to extend the programme to Manchester and Liverpool and finally its international locations next year.
It added that “bee gardens are also being created to enhance the environment and ensure the bees and ecosystems are well supported”, declaring: “Alongside housing the hives, the firm will provide enough pesticide-free, nectar-rich flowers and trees in the vicinity so the bees won’t need to travel significant lengths to find their food or compete with nearby hives.”
CMS plans to establish “bee clubs”, giving staff “the opportunity to look after the bees and learn the basics of beekeeping, overseen by professional beekeepers”.
Barbara Mendler, managing director of operations and strategic projects at CMS, said: “Biodiversity ensures we have functioning ecosystems that are essential for all life on earth. Bees play a vital role in maintaining and promoting biodiversity, pollinating the food we need to survive and many of the trees and flowers that provide habitats for wildlife. However, their numbers are declining. By bringing bees to CMS, we are doing our part to sustain our vital ecosystems and enhance biodiversity in the communities we operate in.
“We want our staff and clients to be fully involved in this...initiative and will be offering them the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and the importance of bees and other pollinators, and the ways we can support these insects at home.”
