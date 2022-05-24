JOHNSTON Carmichael has entered a new era following a change of chairman.

Sandy Manson, long-standing chairman and former chief executive of the accountancy firm, is stepping down to retire. He will be replaced by Mark Houston, partner and head of the firm’s Glasgow office.

Mr Houston has been with Johnston Carmichael since joining as a director in 2006, becoming partner two years later and then being appointed head of the firm in Glasgow in 2011. He has been on the board since 2013.

Alongside the promotion of Mr Houston, the firm announced this morning the appointment of Lynne Walker, head of business advisory, as vice-chair.

Ms Walker, who is based in the Elgin and Inverness offices, started at Johnston Carmichael when she joined the firm’s audit 17 years ago. She became audit director in 2014 before becoming head of business advisory in 2017 and rising to partner in 2019.

Mr Manson will have been with the firm for 31 years by the time he retires at the end of the month.

He said: “I feel very fortunate and incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to play my part in growing Johnston Carmichael into the leading firm it is today. The firm continues to thrive due to the commitment and passion of our people to deliver for our clients.

“We have always believed in building and passing the firm on to the next generation so they in turn can take the firm to new levels. Mark and Lynne have outstanding leadership capabilities and their appointments will help ensure Johnston Carmichael goes from strength to strength as an independent firm.”

Mr Houston said: “Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era at Johnston Carmichael, and we wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life. He has been an extraordinary leader and inspiration to all in our business.

“Our focus for the future is on investing in the learning and development of our people and our leadership culture, ensuring we continue to deliver the high performance and high-quality services that distinguish us in the marketplace.”

Ms Walker said: The business has been fantastically supportive of my career since I joined 17 years ago, and I am committed to supporting the next generation of leaders of the firm. I am hugely looking forward to assuming the post of Vice-Chair at Johnston Carmichael and working with Mark and the Board to continue growing the positive, empowering culture we enjoy in our firm.

“In particular, I want to encourage more opportunities for our people to engage directly with the Board, so we ensure a two-way flow of communications in order to provide the best possible environment for success.”