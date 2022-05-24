Calnex Solutions has posted a double-digit increase in revenues and profits despite "constant worries" about global shortgages of semiconductors that are vital to its telecoms testing equipment.

The Linlithgow-based company saw a 23 per cent increase in revenues to £22 million during the year to the end of March, with adjusted pre-tax profits up 18% at £6m. Calnex has also started the new year with record levels of orders on its books.