Expanding insurance brokerage Kelvin Smith has promoted two long-standing employees to director level in recognition of the part they have played in the company’s growth.
Rena Ross and Scott Gardner will join managing director Stephen Travers at the top table as the firm looks to further extend its reach into the haulage, construction and hospitality sectors. Mr Gardner, who celebrated his 10th anniversary with Kelvin Smith last year, played a “key role” in establishing a foothold in these areas.
Ms Ross has been with the Glasgow-based company for more than 20 years, during which she has worked in every department within the business. She is currently responsible for the firm’s 500-plus fleet insurance clients.
Founded in November 1982, Kelvin Smith provides commercial insurance to more than 3,000 clients across a range of sectors. The company is on track to record revenues of £15 million this year, having added £1m of turnover every year since 2012.
READ MORE: Scottish brokerage marks 40th anniversary with record revenue
Mr Travers, who became a partner in 1990 and took over Kelvin Smith in 1995, said the business is now of a size that additional support on the board is “absolutely necessary”
“Rena and Scott have been integral to our growth. Scott has played a key role in winning new clients, while Rena is instrumental in providing the quality service that keeps them with us. Their attitude and skills are an example to everyone in the team.
“We will continue to invest in our talent, to provide ways for great people to build their careers within Kelvin Smith. Both Rena and Scott were fairly early in their careers when they joined us. Their progression to the position of director shows what’s possible when aptitude and attitude combine.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here