Expanding insurance brokerage Kelvin Smith has promoted two long-standing employees to director level in recognition of the part they have played in the company’s growth.

Rena Ross and Scott Gardner will join managing director Stephen Travers at the top table as the firm looks to further extend its reach into the haulage, construction and hospitality sectors. Mr Gardner, who celebrated his 10th anniversary with Kelvin Smith last year, played a “key role” in establishing a foothold in these areas.

Ms Ross has been with the Glasgow-based company for more than 20 years, during which she has worked in every department within the business. She is currently responsible for the firm’s 500-plus fleet insurance clients.

Founded in November 1982, Kelvin Smith provides commercial insurance to more than 3,000 clients across a range of sectors. The company is on track to record revenues of £15 million this year, having added £1m of turnover every year since 2012.

Mr Travers, who became a partner in 1990 and took over Kelvin Smith in 1995, said the business is now of a size that additional support on the board is “absolutely necessary”

“Rena and Scott have been integral to our growth. Scott has played a key role in winning new clients, while Rena is instrumental in providing the quality service that keeps them with us. Their attitude and skills are an example to everyone in the team.

“We will continue to invest in our talent, to provide ways for great people to build their careers within Kelvin Smith. Both Rena and Scott were fairly early in their careers when they joined us. Their progression to the position of director shows what’s possible when aptitude and attitude combine.”