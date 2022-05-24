A US-based fashion brand has lodged an application to revamp a store on George Street in the boutique quarter of Edinburgh.
It is expected Abercrombie & Fitch will take over the property, according to the planning documents.
The listed building in the historic street was previously occupied by Jack Wills.
The application states: "This statement has been prepared in support of applications for Listed Building Consent and Advertising Consent, in respect of the refurbishment of the existing 2 storey unit at 65 George Street.
"The site was formerly occupied by Jack Wills and it is intended to be taken in possession by Abercrombie & Fitch.
"The existing unit comprises a ground floor entrance & sales areas with a substantially larger basement floor below."
New chairman unveiled at Scottish accountancy firm
JOHNSTON Carmichael has entered a new era following a change of chairman.
Sandy Manson, long-standing chairman and former chief executive of the accountancy firm, is stepping down to retire. He will be replaced by Mark Houston, partner and head of the firm’s Glasgow office.
Highland hotel once owned by duke is sold
THE historic Tongue Hotel has been bought by Highland Coast Hotels from David and Lorraine Hook.
Built in the mid-1800s when it was owned by the Duke of Sutherland, the 19-bedroom Tongue Hotel is a former sporting lodge in the village of Tongue.
