A GLASGOW manufacturer of graphics and signage solutions has hailed a major link-up with global big-screen company.

Commercial outfitter Novograf is teaming up with Scanlite on an exclusive 12-month partnership to offer digital screens, LCD, and LED signage alongside its custom graphics and surfaces.

Novograf has chosen Scanlite as its official digital signage partner due to the company’s expertise in catering to an array of industries that match Novograf’s portfolio of clients, it said.

Ross Campbell, of Novograf, said that "2022 is an extremely exciting time for us as we continue to grow in the graphics space and work with our clients across various rollouts and store developments".

He said: “This partnership allows us to offer a fully rounded solution and include a digital offering for our customers, helping them optimise the process of store openings or redesigns.

"We want our customers to receive a cohesive end-to-end solution that helps their business thrive.”

Scanlite has over 40 years of experience in designing and manufacturing bespoke digital signage and electronic information systems.

With over 50,000 screens installed worldwide, Scanlite provides solutions to all industries, including retail, theatre, pharmaceuticals, leisure, and hospitality.

As it continue into its record-breaking year, Scanlite has expanded its business with more field engineers, sales executives, and creative artists, it said.

Novograf said it is "excited to work together with such a skilled team to provide a top-notch experience for its customers".

Marks & Spencer exits Russia permanently

MARKS & Spencer has said it will exit its Russian franchise business as the retail giant also warned that its sales growth will slow due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The high street giant's Russian arm, which is run by Turkish franchisees, operates 48 shops and 1,200 employees.

​Brokerage looks to ensure growth with new board appointments

EXPANDING insurance brokerage Kelvin Smith has promoted two long-standing employees to director level in recognition of the part they have played in the company’s growth.

Rena Ross and Scott Gardner will join managing director Stephen Travers at the top table as the firm looks to further extend its reach into the haulage, construction and hospitality sectors.

​​Sign up: You can get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇