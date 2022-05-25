THE historic Caledonian Brewery on Edinburgh’s Slateford Road is to close down, putting 30 jobs at risk.

Dutch owner Heineken has announced the proposal following what it said has been a long period in which the brewery operated under capacity. Production at the Victorian site has steadily declined over the last 10 years as the brewer has focused on other products, Heineken added.

The decision looks set to end more than 160 years of brewing tradition at Caledonian, which was established by George Lorimer and Robert Clark in 1869.

Matt Callan, supply chain director for Heineken UK said: “We’ve not taken this decision lightly. We’re acutely aware of what the brewery represents in Edinburgh, and its role in the history and heritage of brewing in Scotland – this is something we’re incredibly proud of. Our primary focus is the 30 colleagues based there and we’ll now enter into a period of consultation.

“The sad fact is, its Victorian infrastructure means significant inefficiencies and costs, particularly as it is operating below capacity. To modernise the brewery, and to meet our own sustainability commitments, would require considerable ongoing investment, which would make operating the brewery economically unviable.”

Heineken said that it has reached a deal with Greene King for the beers currently made at Caledonian to be produced at the Belhaven Brewery in Dunbar.

Matt Callan added: “We’re also aware that the beers produced at Caledonian Brewery are enjoyed by many people across Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond. That’s why we’re working hard to make sure the Caledonian brands will continue to be produced in Scotland if the proposed closure goes ahead. We’ve an agreement in principle to licence the brands to Greene King who will brew Deuchars, Coast to Coast and Maltsmiths IPA and Lager at its Belhaven brewery in Dunbar.”

Matt Starbuck, Greene King brewing and brands managing director, said: “These brands are long loved in both Scotland and beyond and we are proud to be able to continue to brew them so they can be enjoyed by consumers and customers alike.”

“This agreement underlines our commitment to Belhaven Brewery as Scotland’s oldest working brewery, and boosts our portfolio of already award-winning beers.”