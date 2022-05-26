A team of Scottish marketing specialists has been recognised by Microsoft for its "exemplary online advertising services".

Planit Scotland, headquartered in Inverness and with an office in Aberdeen, has been named in the top three online advertising companies in the UK in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Celebration, and is the only Scottish firm to be recognised by the tech giant.

Richard Carson, the firm's head of online advertising and SEO, said: “We’ve worked hard on our Microsoft Advertising services over the last year, and to be recognised for our efforts as certified Microsoft Partners is incredible.

“Many businesses focus on Google Ads, but there is so much untapped potential in the Microsoft Advertising Network – which covers Bing, Yahoo, AOL and a host of smaller search engines.

“Around 21.6% of all UK desktop searches are made every day through Microsoft search services, so there is a huge audience of around 20 million users out there to advertise to. And as a result of it being a much less competitive advertising space than Google, our clients find that they get a lower cost-per-click and higher return on ad spend.”

Alongside Microsoft Advertising, Google Ads and SEO services, Planit Scotland also provides comprehensive marketing strategy development, social media, public relations, email marketing, copywriting, print and web design, and event management support to clients across the country.

Managing director Cecilia Grigor said: “The last year has been tough for many businesses as they approach pandemic recovery, and we are proud to have been able to support our clients through these unprecedented circumstances.

“We know that in our industry, standing still is never an option – and so we are constantly looking for new ways to bring our clients’ messaging to the audiences they want to reach. As a result, we have expanded our team significantly over the last 12 months – taking on five new team members, including Sean Henry as a digital marketing graduate to support Richard with the growing demand for our Microsoft, Google and SEO services.

“Gaining this recognition from Microsoft is a testament to the hard work of our team, who go over and above every day for our clients to deliver the results they need.”

Planit Scotland is an award-winning team of outsourced experts, based in Inverness and Aberdeen, offering specialist support in marketing, online advertising, social media, public relations and events. With over 70 clients across Scotland, the wider UK and into Europe, the firm prides itself on becoming an extension of its clients’ internal teams – providing support, guidance and assistance wherever needed.

