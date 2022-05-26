Almost a quarter of students at Glasgow School of Art are from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland, new data shows.
It means that the school is ahead of most of the country’s other higher education institutions in terms of widening access.
In addition, GSA has a 98% retention rate for students from SIMD20 areas, which is 8% above the national average.
The percentage of Scottish-domiciled students from the those areas is 24.2%, which is 7% above the national average and has been achieved eight years in advance of a ‘20% by 2030’ government target.
Glasgow School of Art leaders said the figures reflected “the considerable investment” that it makes both in supporting school pupils from disadvantaged areas to consider art school and ensuring that this continues once they begin their studies.
It offers a range of free courses for secondary schools including a fifteen week portfolio preparation course which is led by tutors and student mentors.
(Aqsa Asif, who was supported into art school by GSA Widening Participation initiatives graduated with a First-Class degree in Painting and Printmaking)
The school has also forged strong links with Glasgow Clyde College and Forth Valley College to offer pre-admission courses.
Professor Penny Macbeth, Director of The Glasgow School of Art said: “We believe that everyone should be able to fulfil their creative potential.
“The success of this commitment is reflected not only in the GSA surpassing the Scottish Government’s 20% by 2030 target eight years ahead of schedule, but also in supporting pupils from SIMD20 areas to make successful applications to study art, design and architecture in leading HE institutions across the UK.
“Attracting pupils to study at the GSA is, however, only part of the process.
“It is very important that support continues for pupils once they arrive at university. Our commitment in this area has meant that we now have a 98% retention rate for pupils from the SIMD20 areas.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here