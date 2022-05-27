By Scott Wright
SHARES in the hospitality company that owns the Fridays chain plunged 14 per cent after it warned sales may fall during the rest of the year amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Hostmore said like-for-like sales could drop by up to 8% as it declared the “challenging consumer environment” had led to the company “taking a more prudent view on trading for the remainder of the year”.
The warning came as Hostmore, which floated on the stock market in November, reported that like-for-like revenue was 6% lower for the 20 weeks ended May 22 compared with the same period in 2019. It highlighted its belief that consumer confidence had weakened “significantly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine… which is contributing to the current cost-of-living crisis”.
READ MORE: Hospitality giant Fridays joins signing-on spree as bar group expands
It added that management actions, including pricing adjustments and hedging of utilities, had limited the impact of lower volumes on margins.
The Hostmore portfolio totalled 89 restaurants in the UK and Jersey as of May 26. The company is beginning to roll-out 63rd + 1st, a New York-inspired cocktail bar concept, with an outlet in Edinburgh to follow the inaugural opening in Glasgow soon.
Hostmore chief executive Robert Cook said: “We are not where we expected to be, however, I am able to report a financial performance which, regardless of the arduous challenge and extreme economic headwinds being encountered presently, allows us to confidently continue with our development strategy.
“Our ambition remains that of almost doubling the size of our existing portfolio brands over the medium term as economic conditions improve. Our relationship with landlords, coupled with a prudently managed balance sheet, provides the basis for confidence in the success of our strategy over the longer term."
The period saw the company open its inaugural “fast casual” Fridays and Go outlet in Dundee and a new Fridays restaurant in Chelmsford. Shares closed down 6.8p at 42.9p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here