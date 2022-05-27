By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett & Associates has opened an office in Forres to support its expansion east into Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The opening of the office, at the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre, follows Mabbett’s acquisition of Highland firm GH Johnston Building Consultants in February.

READ MORE: Tory MP’s red tape bellyaching beggars belief: Ian McConnell

Mabbett said that it would, from its “strategically positioned hub in Moray”, also target expansion into the region’s “burgeoning” distilling and space sectors to “add to a growing client base in the industries”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yawning chasm between chaotic reality and Brexiters’ fantasy as price of foolish crusade racks up

Kenny Shand, senior planning consultant at Mabbett, said: “Our expansion into Moray will allow us to better serve existing and new clients in key Mabbett sectors.

“Our presence in Speyside also better positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector, while there are exciting opportunities for us in the region’s space sector too.”