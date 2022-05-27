A planning application for 176 homes in Edinburgh has been lodged by landowner Alba Developments and 7N Architects.

Edmonstone Woods covers an area of approximately five acres and forms part of the more than 68-acre estate site, located on the corner of Old Dalkeith Road and The Wisp, that includes the former historic Edmonstone House.

Comprising 176 homes, the application for the final phase – phase five of the development – takes the form of five apartment buildings nestled within the woodland clearing alongside a pavilion block situated within the preserved historic ruins of the stable block.

The housing mix has been developed with a focus on family living, and the design approach seeks to integrate the proposed blocks within the woodland setting with minimal impact, offering high-quality homes with impressive views.

Buildings have been designed to "have a light touch on the landscape, with car parking and ancillary spaces contained within the basement where possible to reduce the impact on the landscape", it said.

In addition to residential development, 339 sqm of commercial space is provided within the former stables block.

All apartments have access to generous private outdoor amenity space. This is in addition to the shared amenity gardens between the blocks as well as the publicly accessible woodland trails around the perimeter of the site.

Planning permission in principle, which established the principle of development of the Edmonstone Estate, dates from 2015 and was revised again in 2021. The Estate will aim to create more than 850 new-build homes overall once complete.

Applications for 312 homes for phases three and four of the development were submitted by Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes, in November 2021. This includes 85 homes being built out by Sanctuary Housing Association.

An application for 370 homes, 35 per cent of which will be affordable, was submitted by Hunter Ardent Developments in March for phases one and two. The Edmonstone Estate site neighbours the leading global bioscience destination, Edinburgh BioQuarter, and the local nature reserve at Little France Park.

Shane Tickelpenny, of Alba Developments, said: "We are delighted to be submitting this application for approval of detailed design issues for these 176 homes. This is an incredibly exciting new development and will support the high demand for the delivery of much-needed homes in a superb location, neighbouring the Edinburgh BioQuarter and excellent transport links,

“Edmonstone Estate has had planning permission in principle for some time now and it is fantastic to be delivering these much-needed homes which we have been talking about delivering for the local community for some time now.”

7N Architects said: "Our masterplan has been designed to bring the experience of the woodland surroundings deep into the site and maximise views to the landscape beyond.

"Across the scheme a natural, robust palette of materials has been chosen in a range of tones that complement the surrounding setting."

