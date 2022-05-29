THE historic Caledonian Brewery on Edinburgh’s Slateford Road is to close down, putting 30 jobs at risk and signalling the demise of the last major brewery in the city.
The decision announced by Dutch owner Heineken this week looks set to end more than 150 years of brewing tradition at Caledonian, which was established by George Lorimer and Robert Clark in 1869.
READ MORE: Heineken said production at the Victorian site has steadily declined over the last 10 years as the brewer has focused on other products, adding that it would not be financially viable to make the investment needed to upgrade its ageing facilities
SPECIAL SERIES: THE Scottish tourism industry is braced for a difficult first full summer coming out of coronavirus with major staffing problems, rising costs and fewer bookings than expected creating a challenging backdrop this year.
PART ONE: ‘Bleak’ summer ahead for Scottish tourism as 300 hotels on market
PART TWO: Family to sell hotel after 67 years 'with very heavy heart'
PART THREE: Hotel opening hit as building material costs double
Historic hotel once owned by duke sold
THE historic Tongue Hotel has been bought by Highland Coast Hotels from David and Lorraine Hook.
Built in the mid-1800s when it was owned by the Duke of Sutherland, the 19-bedroom Tongue Hotel is a former sporting lodge in the village of Tongue. It overlooks the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal, and the Viking-built Castle Varrich.
Record profit despite semiconductor shortage
CALNEX chief executive Tommy Cook said the company has suffered “a lot of pain” accessing vital supplies of semiconductors in recent months, though so far there has been no tangible damage to business.
His comments came as the Linlithgow-based company posted a double-digit increase in annual revenues and profits as demand remains high for its telecommunications testing equipment.
Insight, opinion, analysis
Kristy Dorsey: CEO pay at 63 times more than wages means that it’s time for a reality check
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Is incredible luck of Johnson and Co. running out as they flounder amid crisis?
Scott Wright: Major deals giving confidence to Scotland's property market
Ian McConnell on Friday: UK Government looks sadly incapable
Brian Donnelly: Nicola Sturgeon's Indyref2 property market threat
Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here