RURAL roads that are central to the transportation of timber in Scotland are among projects to share in a £7 million fund.

Projects which will improve timber transport infrastructure, benefit rural communities and help to decarbonise the forestry sector, are to benefit.

Work to upgrade fragile rural roads, the creation of new forest haulage routes, and the promotion of moving timber by sea are sharing in the cash boost.

Timber transport projects in the Highlands, Dumfries & Galloway, Scottish Borders, Ayrshire, Argyll and Perthshire are being awarded financial support.

Màiri McAllan, environment minister, said: “Scotland’s forestry sector supports around 25,000 jobs and generates over £1 billion to the economy each year. Ensuring we have a sound timber transport network is a key feature to ensure economic benefits continue.

“The funding promotes timber transport projects that benefit rural communities too. I welcome projects that reduce lorry trips and take timber wagons away from villages and small rural roads.

“In reaching Net Zero, it is also important that we help the forestry sector decarbonise. I’m therefore very pleased to see new projects coming forward on this and the continued promotion of shipping timber to market.”

The funding is through the Strategic Timber Transport Fund, which is part funded by Transport Scotland and managed by Scottish Forestry.

A83. Source: BEAR Scotland

Projects include improving a section of the B8024 from the junction with the A83 through widening and reinforced resurfacing, which serves the forests, businesses and communities of Kilberry and is forecast to carry 221,000 tonnes of timber over the next decade, often frequent loads being delivered to the timber boats at Ardrishaig.

Argyll and Bute Council is to receive £426,990 of the £853,980 cost.

Projects also include support for the TimberLINK service which is enabling around 100,000 tonnes of timber each year to be moved by sea on the west coast of Scotland, and funding for the construction of slipways on the south and north shores of Loch Arkaig and installation of electric charging infrastructure for an electric barge.

Upgrades to roads can include improving drainage systems, strengthening or upgrading surfaces and bridges, widening corners or adding traffic calming measures.

Passing places can also be added, making it easier for local residents and business to share the rural road network.

A network of regional timber transport officers and a national co-ordinator continues to be funded to help forestry stakeholders identify local timber transport issues and seek solutions.

Watches chief executive on Castlemilk upbringing

BRIAN Duffy is best known as the CEO of Watches of Switzerland Group, the UK’s leading watch retailer, but his career has spanned the globe.

Chatting to Donald Martin, host of the Go Radio Business Show, he explained: “I grew up in Glasgow housing schemes, starting in Castlemilk; that was my upbringing. I became a chartered accountant, which led me into commerce and Playtex. I became their CFO at the relatively young age of 28, then European CFO, so that was us off to Paris.”

​Academic investment ‘boosting city’

DESPITE facing legacy challenges brought by the pandemic, Glasgow is set to grow stronger through academic excellence and inward investment, according to the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

Stuart Patrick pointed to the recent Research Excellence Framework (REF) results. Carried out by the four UK higher education funding bodies, REF assesses the quality of research in the UK’s universities.

