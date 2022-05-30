By Ian McConnell

MARINE Troon, which overlooks the first and 18th fairways of Royal Troon’s Old Course, is reopening on Wednesday after a major refurbishment.

Marine Troon joins sister properties Rusacks St Andrews and Marine North Berwick, which opened last autumn, under the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection.

Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts said Marine Troon had undergone “a redesign with inspiration taken from its surrounding areas and rich golf history”.

The Rabbit restaurant and The Seal bar feature menus developed by Marine & Lawn Rusacks St Andrews’ executive chef Derek Johnstone

Marine Troon also features refreshed spa and leisure facilities including a heated pool with views of Royal Troon and the sea, a squash court, four treatment rooms, a gym and nail bar

Its owner also highlighted “unobstructed views of the 1st and 18th fairways of Royal Troon's Old Course, which has played host to no less than nine Open Championships, and will once again host The Open in 2024”.