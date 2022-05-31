BUSINESS confidence in Scotland rose 14 points during May to 42 per cent, the highest reading since June 2021, according to the latest business barometer from Bank of Scotland.

Scottish businesses also identified top growth opportunities as entering new markets, which it had at 38%, and evolving their offering, at 34%.

Overall UK business confidence rose five points during May to 38%, its highest level since February.

Companies in Scotland reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down three points at 31%. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, up 31 points to 52%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 42%.

Also among growth opportunities are introducing new technology and investing in their staff, both 23%.