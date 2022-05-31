THE construction of lochside slipways and the installation of electric charging infrastructure for an electric barge are among projects included in £7 million forestry-based funding round.

Work to upgrade fragile rural roads and the creation of new forest haulage routes as well as the promotion of moving timber by sea are sharing in the cash boost.

Timber transport projects in the Highlands, Dumfries & Galloway, Scottish Borders, Ayrshire, Argyll and Perthshire are being awarded financial support.

Màiri McAllan, environment minister, said Scotland’s forestry sector supports around 25,000 jobs and generates over £1 billion to the economy each year.

"Ensuring we have a sound timber transport network is a key feature to ensure economic benefits continue," she said. “The funding promotes timber transport projects that benefit rural communities too. I welcome projects that reduce lorry trips and take timber wagons away from villages and small rural roads."

The funding is through the Strategic Timber Transport Fund, which is part funded by Transport Scotland and managed by Scottish Forestry.

Timber being loaded to be transported by sea at Drimnin on the West Coast. A project which previously received funding from the Strategic Timber Transport Fund

Projects include improving a section of the B8024 from the junction with the A83 through widening and reinforced resurfacing, which serves the forests, businesses and communities of Kilberry and is forecast to carry 221,000 tonnes of timber over the next decade, often frequent loads being delivered to the timber boats at Ardrishaig.

Projects also include support for the TimberLINK service which is enabling around 100,000 tonnes of timber each year to be moved by sea on the west coast of Scotland, and funding for the construction of the slipways on the south and north shores of Loch Arkaig and electric barge and charging infrastructure.

Upgrades to roads can include improving drainage systems, strengthening or upgrading surfaces and bridges, widening corners or adding traffic calming measures.

Passing places can also be added, making it easier for local residents and business to share the rural road network.

A network of regional timber transport officers and a national co-ordinator continues to be funded to help forestry stakeholders identify local timber transport issues and seek solutions.