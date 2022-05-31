Pay for chief executives of FTSE 100 companies has returned to pre-pandemic levels amid a high degree of support from investors, but the year ahead could prove “more challenging” as the cost-of-living crisis continues.
Accountancy group Deloitte said the median pay package for CEOs of the UK’s largest 100 listed companies has rebounded to £3.62 million, up from £2.78m in 2020. This was the result of a pick-up in annual bonuses and payouts from long-term incentive plans.
Median pay fell in 2020 for the fourth consecutive year as chief executives took voluntary pay cuts at the outset of the pandemic, while also receiving significantly reduced annual profit-related bonuses. The downward trend was compounded by investor pressure to “align executive pensions with rates available to the wider workforce”.
READ MORE: CEO pay at 63 times more than wages means that it’s time for a reality check
However, Deloitte added there has been high levels of investor support for directors’ remuneration in the current year. Of the 17 companies that have so far put an executive pay policy to shareholders, just four received less than 80 per cent of votes in favour.
Deloitte chairman Stephen Cahill cautioned that this may not continue to be the case.
“With rising cost of living and an uncertain geopolitical environment, the year ahead could be more challenging,” he said.
“Investors will rightly hold companies to account where performance does not justify payouts or where executives are seen to be insulated from the wider employee experience. Balancing fairness and competitiveness will play a part in the long-term success of London’s capital markets.”
Of the FTSE 100 companies under review, 11 have put a voluntary “say on climate” resolution to a shareholder vote in 2022. Five received less than 90% of votes in favour of these climate actions and disclosures.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here