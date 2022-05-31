Scottish entrepreneur Robert Kilgour has secured £30 million from an unnamed investor to nearly double the size of his Renaissance care home chain within the next three years.
Mr Kilgour is said to currently be looking at “several possible” acquisitions to add to the group’s existing portfolio of 16 care homes located throughout Scotland. Renaissance has completed a number of such deals since it was set up in 2004, the most recent being the acquisition of Malin Court in Ayrshire in January 2021.
“As we look to further growth, we are proceeding with our expansion plans to double the size of Renaissance Care across the country, becoming one of Scotland’s major care home operators,” he said.
“At the heart of that, we are investing, developing and working alongside our people, ensuring that we can attract and retain the very best of talent to instil a person-centred approach across each of our homes.”
Along with its new acquisition war chest, the company has also announced plans to spend £14m to improve energy efficiency and add new beds at its existing homes. Financed by fresh banking facilities, this work will include £6m in refurbishments such as improved insulation, LED lighting, new windows, new boilers and improved heating control.
A further £8m will be spent to add 56 bedrooms at six of its current sites, subject to planning permission. Details were not available about which sites are potentially due for expansion.
Mr Kilgour said this investment is essential to “future-proof” the business, which like others in the sector came under intense pressure during the pandemic.
“This investment is substantial but, in our view, vital in maintaining and improving the high standards at our homes,” he said.
“The last two years have been an incredibly tough time for residents, families and our hard-working team members in care homes across the country, and it is important to us that we provide the best possible care and facilities for our people. Despite all that we have been through since the start of the pandemic, we remain very positive about the direction of the business and our future plans.”
With revenues of £32.7m in the year to November 2021, Renaissance employs approximately 1,200 people and currently has some 60 vacancies across its operations.
Mr Kilgour said the group is developing its people strategy to assist with current and future recruitment needs. As part of this, Renaissance recently announced a full “cultural review” in response to the levels of exhaustion among staff following the pandemic, with staff being offered a range of new benefits including flexible working, a full pay review, and a health and wellbeing package.
The care home operator is additionally investing £500,000 in its management and accounting systems to improve administrative processing for staff.
Renaissance is majority-owned by Dow Investments, which in turn is owned by Mr Kilgour and his family. In addition to his primary interest in care homes, Mr Kilgour’s other business interests include video and security systems specialist NW Security Group, and he was a founder shareholder of Fife radio station Kingdom FM.
He is also a long-time fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, and in April 2017 launched pro-Union group Scottish Business UK.
He set up Renaissance in 2004 with three homes in Edinburgh, having previously founded Four Seasons Health Care in Fife in 1988.
Renaissance currently has care homes in Glasgow, Uddingston, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Forres, Inverness, Blairgowrie and Turnberry.
Its most recent acquisition was a £1.1m deal to take over Malin Court, which sits on an 11-acre site near the Trump-owned Turnberry golf course. Founded by Niall Hodge in 1971, the home was previously owned by the Malin Housing Association elderly care charity chaired by tea-cake magnate Sir Boyd Tunnock.
