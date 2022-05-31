Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington sold 23 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 299p/kg to average 260p (+4p).

Twenty-nine, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 295p to average 268p (+12p).

Forty beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 296p to average 232p (-2p), while 11 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 208p and averaged 182p (-8p).

In the cast ring 117 beef cows sold to 258p to average 197p (+2p), while 151 cast dairy cows peaked at 223p to average 158p (+7p). Eleven cast bulls sold up to 186p to average 167p (-7p).

Prime lambs (642) sold to £188 and 444p/kg to average 334p (+2p), while 95 prime hoggs peaked at £175 and 298p/kg to average 245p (-2p).

The firm also sold 68 clean cattle, 68 cast cows, 533 prime lambs, 596 prime hoggets and 298 cast

sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-four, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 298p/kg to average 268p (+7p), while 42 prime heifers peaked at 314p to average 281p (+14p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £2,249 and 241p to average 201p (+2p).

In the sheep ring prime lambs peaked at £165 and 383p for Texels to average £141 or 328p (+10p), while prime hoggets sold to £200 and 312p for Texels to average £143 or 278p (+13p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £220 for a Texel ewe and averaged £144 (+£8), while light ewes peaked at £157 for Cheviot ewes to average £108 (+£17).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 247 prime lambs, 327 hoggets and 452 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

Prime lambs averaged £145 or 342p/kg which is +8p on the year. Top prices were £176 and 391p/kg.

Hoggets averaged 262p/kg for a very mixed show. Top Prices were £168 for a Texel and 316p for a pen of Beltex.

A large offering of cast sheep averaged £122 per head. Top price was £190 for a Texel ewe, while Texel crosses sold to £178.

Mule ewes peaked at £145, while Blackface ewes sold to £128.

Lawrie and Symington sold 62 prime cattle and 87 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Twelve prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 305p/kg to average 272p (+3p), while 10 beef-bred bullocks peaked at 270p to average 255p (-5p).

Forty dairy-bred bullocks peaked at 242p and averaged 229p (+1p).

Sixty cast beef cows averaged 190p (n/c), while 27 cast dairy cows averaged 175p (n/c).

The firm also sold 119 new season prime lambs, 1,328 prime hoggets and 1,178 cast sheep at Lanark yesterday.

Prime lambs sold to £164 and 385p/kg to average 348p (+4p), while hoggets peaked at £170 and 327p to average 271p (+15p).

Cast sheep sold to a top of £282 for a Texel to average £117 (+£2).