A fresh application has been lodged to re-develop the former BHS store in Glasgow City Centre.

The building, on Sauchiehall Street, has been lying vacant for several years after the company went into administration.

According to the council, the plan is for a mixed use development that includes retail, offices, food and drink and leisure but few details have been released in the initial pre-application.

Last year, the council approved plans for a major retailer to move into the building but the proposals did not progress.

In 2016, plans for a 12-storey £75million office complex were unveiled, designed by Glaswegian architects Stallan Brand, whose past projects include the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Village and Basra University Campus in Iraq.

The building is owned by property developers, Formal Investments.

British Homes Stores closed in 2016 after more than 50 years of trading from the premises.

The building has become a target for vandals over the last five years.

 