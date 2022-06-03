By Ian McConnell

Canadian airline WestJet’s inaugural flight from Edinburgh has departed for Toronto, marking the start of a three times per week seasonal service which will run until October.

Flights will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on a Boeing 737 Max.

Edinburgh Airport declared the “non-stop service means famous attractions like the CN Tower, the Distillery District and Niagara Falls – albeit a wee bit further – are now just a flight away due to the direct connectivity”.

The airport added that the new service also strengthens Edinburgh’s connectivity to North America, “opening up other areas and destinations through hub connections”.