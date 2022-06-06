ONLINE sustainable natural wool brand The Tartan Blanket Co. is to open its first bricks-and-mortar store this month.

The new shop will be based on Great Junction Street, Leith, and will be opening its doors for customers on Saturday June 25.

Founded by husband and wife team Fergus and Emma Macdonald, the store is a first for TBCo. after being an online-only brand since its inception in 2014.

Ms Macdonald said: “We are so excited to finally open our first TBCo. shop in our Leith Studio home. It has always been a dream to bring the TBCo. brand to life and create a space which feels

warm and inviting to our wonderful community of customers.

“Our business has grown significantly over the last two years as we focus on sharing warmth through sustainable wool and helping people look good, feel good and do good - a sentiment which has resonated with the public during and post-pandemic."

The shop will focus on providing an experiential space for its customers, and will offer a curated selection of The Tartan Blanket Co.’s sustainable blankets, scarves and accessories for customers to experience and shop

first-hand.

Ms Macdonald added: “The new shop is a moniker for how much we’ve grown since The Tartan Blanket Co. began trading. Our studio in Leith has been a base for our team to come together and build the brand; it has been

our warehouse, our office, our photo studio and now soon to be our first store. We are proud to be becoming part of the retail community of Edinburgh, which will forever be our hometown and the home of TBCo.

“We’re excited to be a part of such a vibrant area of Edinburgh and we hope our store will help shine a light on Leith and everything it has to offer”.

Linzi Sykes, Product and Graphic Design Specialist, said: “As a member of the Design Team, it has been amazing to develop our new shop space.

“The shop is light and airy, combining custom-made ply furniture, social try-on areas and fun messaging to really involve customers in the TBCo. experience, tying our online presence to our retail space. We can’t wait to

welcome our customers, giving them a sense of how it feels to be part of TBCo."

The Great Junction Street Shop follows a successful warehouse expansion in 2021 which saw The Tartan Blanket Co. purchase a 32,000sq in Newbridge following a surge in revenue last year.

The Tartan Blanket Co. is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand committed to sharing warmth through sustainably-sourced woollen blankets, scarves and accessories. As part of their Positive Impact Pledge, 2% of all purchases are donated to environmental and humanitarian charities.

Firm appoints its first female senior partner for Scotland

ANGELA Mitchell has been appointed as Deloitte’s new senior partner for Scotland.

The accountancy firm said Ms Mitchell, who has taken up the post, is “the first woman to hold this senior position in Scotland”. She succeeds Steve Williams, who has been in the role since 2015.

Scottish app-based broadband provider hires heavyweights

THE company that claims to be the "world’s first" app-based broadband provider, Brillband, has made two key appointments as it prepares to launch a pioneering trial of its technology in Scotland.

Helena Murphy, an entrepreneur and fundraising expert behind investing company Raising Partners, has joined the firm’s board, while Euan Plater, responsible for some of the beauty industry’s biggest digital campaigns, has been appointed head of marketing.

