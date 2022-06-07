Carradales, a multi award-winning boutique guest house on the Kintyre Peninsula, has been brought to market.

Built in 1892 for the minister of the new Free Church of Scotland by renowned architect H.E. Clifford of Glasgow, Carradales had been under the stewardship of Maurice Whelan and Steve Reed during which time it has received numerous awards, including the prestigious five-star award from the Scottish Tourist Board.

Agent Bell Ingram said the property is priced at offers over £625,000

Situated within the picturesque Argyll village of Carradale, the Victorian property has been recently refurbished to "an impeccably high standard and offers luxurious accommodation over two levels".

Andrew Fuller from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: “It is a very special property and certainly not one we would see come onto the market very often.

“It is currently operated as a successful guest house, however given its popular location, would equally be suited to a family home or holiday let property. Interest is likely to be high, and early viewing is highly recommended.”

The property has a porch leading through to the central hall. To the left, the sitting room, with a feature bay window framing the open views over the surrounding countryside. The room also has an open grate fire which is set within a heavy cast fire surround.

The view from the lounge

Adjacent to the sitting room, the formal dining room also has views across the rear gardens to the countryside. A combination of high ceilings, well specified finishes and original features such as intricate decorative cornice "gives the room a feeling of opulence, the perfect place for guests to experience the delicious selection of locally sourced food".

The agent said: "The kitchen is positioned to the end of the hallway and consists of a range of stylish grey wall and floor units, complimented by a contrasting wooden worktop.

"A double guest bedroom is located on the ground floor, complete with a stylish en-suite bathroom featuring a standalone bath, inbuilt shower and two-piece bathroom suite. A separate WC is also located on the ground floor, accessed from the hallway."

The agent said the upper floor is accessed by a feature wooden staircase, leading up from the hallway. A half-landing provides an "unusual seating area".

The three upper floor guest bedrooms are all accessed from a central landing and each benefit from an en-suite bathroom.

A fifth bedroom is used as an owner’s residence, also with an en-suite shower room. All en-suites have electric underfloor heating, along with the ground floor cloakroom.

A service staircase leads to the lower floor, exiting close to the utility room. A sizable storage cupboard is accessed from the stairs, with additional storage available under the main staircase.

