Carradales, a multi award-winning boutique guest house on the Kintyre Peninsula, has been brought to market.
Built in 1892 for the minister of the new Free Church of Scotland by renowned architect H.E. Clifford of Glasgow, Carradales had been under the stewardship of Maurice Whelan and Steve Reed during which time it has received numerous awards, including the prestigious five-star award from the Scottish Tourist Board.
Agent Bell Ingram said the property is priced at offers over £625,000
Situated within the picturesque Argyll village of Carradale, the Victorian property has been recently refurbished to "an impeccably high standard and offers luxurious accommodation over two levels".
Andrew Fuller from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: “It is a very special property and certainly not one we would see come onto the market very often.
“It is currently operated as a successful guest house, however given its popular location, would equally be suited to a family home or holiday let property. Interest is likely to be high, and early viewing is highly recommended.”
The property has a porch leading through to the central hall. To the left, the sitting room, with a feature bay window framing the open views over the surrounding countryside. The room also has an open grate fire which is set within a heavy cast fire surround.
Adjacent to the sitting room, the formal dining room also has views across the rear gardens to the countryside. A combination of high ceilings, well specified finishes and original features such as intricate decorative cornice "gives the room a feeling of opulence, the perfect place for guests to experience the delicious selection of locally sourced food".
The agent said: "The kitchen is positioned to the end of the hallway and consists of a range of stylish grey wall and floor units, complimented by a contrasting wooden worktop.
"A double guest bedroom is located on the ground floor, complete with a stylish en-suite bathroom featuring a standalone bath, inbuilt shower and two-piece bathroom suite. A separate WC is also located on the ground floor, accessed from the hallway."
The agent said the upper floor is accessed by a feature wooden staircase, leading up from the hallway. A half-landing provides an "unusual seating area".
The three upper floor guest bedrooms are all accessed from a central landing and each benefit from an en-suite bathroom.
A fifth bedroom is used as an owner’s residence, also with an en-suite shower room. All en-suites have electric underfloor heating, along with the ground floor cloakroom.
A service staircase leads to the lower floor, exiting close to the utility room. A sizable storage cupboard is accessed from the stairs, with additional storage available under the main staircase.
Scottish firm founded decades ago with coffee percolator and second-hand furniture is sold
SCOTTISH insurance broker GS Group, established in Perth 31 years ago by managing director George Stubbs with a coffee percolator and second-hand furniture, is being acquired by larger sector stablemate JMG Group.
GS Group now has 50 employees operating from offices in Perth, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee, and plans expansion under 57-year-old Mr Stubbs following the acquisition.
Scotch whisky giant Diageo gets nod to build giant solar farm
DRINKS giant Diageo has received planning permission to develop a giant solar farm in Leven.
The Johnnie Walker and Gordon’s Gin maker will begin installing 9,000 solar panels, covering an area equal to eight football pitches, from July, after getting the nod from Fife Council.
Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here