By Ian McConnell
Park Holidays, one of the largest holiday park operators in the sector in the UK, has continued its acquisition drive with the purchase of two coastal sites in Scotland in a multi-million-pound deal.
Commercial real estate firm Colliers said it had arranged the deal on behalf of Christies Parks, to sell the pair of holiday parks to Park Holidays, at Lossiemouth and Burghead in Moray, “off a guide price of £9 million”.
Christies Parks was established in 2006 when Gordon Christie reorganised the historic family business, Christies of Fochabers, which had been established by his great grandfather, Thomas Christie, in 1820, which Colliers said meant it was recognised as the third-oldest family business in Scotland. It started in the caravan parks business in 1974.
Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park and Burghead Beach Caravan Park, which comprise a combined 250 caravan and lodge pitches, benefit from sea views.
Park Holidays was recently acquired by US based Real Estate Investment Trust Sun Communities for a reported £950 million.
Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers said: “It’s been a pleasure for me and our client to work with Park Holidays and to be able to announce this deal. Our client is an excellent operator and Park Holidays clearly saw that they would inherit a very well organised and sustainable business, in locations that fitted their brief and offering.
“It’s a truly fascinating marketplace at the moment with private equity giants, overseas investors, family offices and expanding private family businesses all jostling for position. Our role is to match the best buyer to our client’s needs whilst not impacting the trading business.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here