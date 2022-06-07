By Ian McConnell

THE ISLAY Hotel, which opened 11 years ago following an extensive rebuild and is within walking distance of several Scotch whisky distilleries, has been put up for sale.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, described the property as a “high-quality hotel on Scotland’s world-renowned ‘Whisky Coast’”.

It said: “The original partners who developed the hotel are now looking to retire and are hoping that a buyer with vision, passion and energy will take the Islay Hotel on to the next chapter of its journey. “

The property in Port Ellen features 13 en-suite bedrooms, all individually designed, along with a restaurant and whisky bar with an extensive collection, and as well as a secluded garden seating area.

Christie & Co noted the hotel had a number of “eco-features” such as a geothermal ground source system for heating and hot water which, “coupled with high insulation, makes it very energy-efficient”.

It added: “The hotel plays an essential part in the island’s community, attracting visitors both new and repeat from all over the world. It stands in the centre of Port Ellen, overlooking the bay, harbour, marina and two sandy beaches, whilst also giving easy access to the popular “Whisky Trail”. From the hotel, guests can walk to the famous Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg distilleries, while the other Islay distilleries making whisky, gin and rum are between a 20 to 40-minute drive away. Two new whisky distilleries, both within walking distance of The Islay, are also due to open in 2023.”

Christie & Co cited “excellent growth opportunities to add at least eight bedrooms and a spa with the redevelopment of several outbuildings”.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hotels team, said, “It’s very rare to see on the market a quality new-build hotel in such an outstanding island location which is highly profitable and still has the potential for further growth.”

Christie & Co said: “Islay is home to some of the world’s best whisky distilleries. It is also known for its stunning scenery and extensive variety of wildlife, making it a popular choice for whisky enthusiasts, golfers, yachtsmen, cyclists, walkers and birdwatchers. In addition, the island is at the forefront of some leading renewable energy initiatives.”