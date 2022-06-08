EDINBURGH-based cyber security technology company Cyacomb has appointed former chief of police Mike Burridge as vice president of sales to spearhead its North America expansion.

Cyacomb said Mr Burridge appointment will help build on over 30 customer wins in the region in the last six months. He is the first employee of the newly incorporated Cyacomb Inc, the North American arm of Cyacomb Limited, and a key part of its international expansion strategy.

The firm said it collaborates with law enforcement, social media and cloud companies to quickly find and block harmful content from paedophiles and terrorists and ensures that incriminating evidence is unearthed.

Mr Burridge is a former New Mexico chief of police who has more recently dedicated his career to helping law enforcement access innovative new technology, working at tech companies both large and small.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and continues to serve on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Technology and Communications Committee.

It comes as law enforcement in the US and Canada are battling the same challenges dealing with the volume of digital evidence as its UK counterparts, with delays especially critical in cases concerning online abuse of children.

Cyacomb said provides “fast, thorough and simple technology which can be used by front line law enforcement to find evidence fast”. First proven in the UK, these tools are now helping to secure evidence for police services across the US and Canada, it added.

Mr Burridge said: “During my 30 years spent working in law enforcement and 15 years in industries providing tools to law enforcement, I’ve never before been exposed to tools that can provide such immediate benefit. The speed and thoroughness of Cyacomb's tools truly aid investigators to narrow their investigative focus, and be more effective, efficient, and expedient. One of the most exciting parts is that you don't have to be a forensic expert to use this technology, as officers can be trained quickly to use the tool in a highly effective manner that produces results immediately in the field.”

Ian Stevenson, chief executive of Cyacomb, said: “We’re delighted to have someone with Mike’s deep experience of US policing on the Cyacomb team to lead our mission to bring transformational digital forensics technology to law enforcement in the US and Canada.”

Chef opens Leith Woks in Scottish capital

GLASGOW celebrity chef Jimmy Lee is bringing a new pan-Asian wok-based street food concept to the Scottish capital.

The restaurant will serve Cantonese cuisine while incorporating some of the finest fresh ingredients Scotland's larder has to offer, the chef said.

Italian restaurant in Scottish town sold as owner of 30 years retires

A 90-cover Italian restaurant in Lanarkshire has been sold by Angelo Palazzo, who has owned the business for 30 years.

The sale of La Piazza in Carluke was handled by business property adviser Christie & Co, which said the business has been sold for an undisclosed price to Taal Restaurant Ltd.

​​​​​​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇